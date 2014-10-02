Dutch chicken farmer Plukon put up for sale -FT

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Plukon, one of the largest chicken producers in Europe, has been put up for sale by its owner Gilde Buy Out Partners, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The Netherlands-based company has hired JPMorgan to explore sale opportunities and potential suitors have been approached in recent weeks, the FT reported. (on.ft.com/1rGKJlj)

The talks are in the early stages and a sale is uncertain, the paper said.

Plukon, which was acquired by Gilde in 2009, has operations in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. In addition to farming chickens and operating slaughterhouses, the company also sells chicken products and chicken-based meals to supermarkets, the paper reported.

