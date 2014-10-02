FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch chicken farmer Plukon put up for sale -FT
#Funds News
October 2, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch chicken farmer Plukon put up for sale -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Plukon, one of the largest chicken producers in Europe, has been put up for sale by its owner Gilde Buy Out Partners, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The Netherlands-based company has hired JPMorgan to explore sale opportunities and potential suitors have been approached in recent weeks, the FT reported. (on.ft.com/1rGKJlj)

The talks are in the early stages and a sale is uncertain, the paper said.

Plukon, which was acquired by Gilde in 2009, has operations in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. In addition to farming chickens and operating slaughterhouses, the company also sells chicken products and chicken-based meals to supermarkets, the paper reported.

Plukon, Gilde Buy Out Partners and JPMorgan could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
