UPDATE 1-Plum Creek profit misses estimates
April 30, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Plum Creek profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.18 vs est $0.24/shr

* Q1 rev up 23 pct to $337 mln

April 30 (Reuters) - Forest products company Plum Creek Timber Co’s quarterly results missed analysts’ estimates, hurt by lower reported income from the real estate segment, and forecast a second-quarter profit below estimates.

For the second quarter, Plum Creek expects to earn 15 cents to 20 cents per share. Analysts expect second-quarter earnings of 27 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company reported net income of $29 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with $38 million, or 23 cents per share, for the year ago period.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 24 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $275 million. Analysts had expected revenue of $330.2 million.

“Our first quarter real estate sales, while higher than the first quarter of last year, were below our initial expectations,” chief executive Rick Holley said in a statement.

Shares of the company, valued at $6.76 billion, closed at $42.04 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

