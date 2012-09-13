FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Pluristem prices public offering of 8 mln units at $4/shr
September 13, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Pluristem prices public offering of 8 mln units at $4/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Israel-based Pluristem Therapeutics Inc seeks to raise about $32 million from a planned public offering of stock and warrants next week.

Pluristem said on Thursday it has priced 8 million units consisting of one share of the company’s stock and one warrant to purchase 0.35 of a share at $4 each. The offering is expected to close on or about Sept. 19, it said.

Each warrant will be exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $5.00. The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.2 million shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to 420,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.

Jefferies & Co is the book-running manager for the offering, with Oppenheimer & Co as co-lead. Needham & Co and Maxim Group are co-managers, while Leader Capital Markets is acting as a financial advisor to the company.

Last month, Pluristem said a second patient suffering from bone marrow failure was saved using its placenta-based stem cell treatment.

