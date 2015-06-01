CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-UK's Playtech to buy Plus500 for $700 mln

(Corrects paragraph 5 to say this is Playtech’s second, not third trading platform acquisition. Also removes paragraph 7, which repeats reference to TradeFX/markets.com deal.)

June 1 (Reuters) - Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi’s Playtech Plc agreed to buy retail forex trading company Plus500 for about 460 million pounds ($703.52 million) in cash to strengthen its position in the online trading platform business.

Playtech said it would pay 400 pence per share, an 8.1 percent premium to Plus500’s Friday close. The deal is expected to add to earnings immediately.

Playtech said it expects the acquisition to be completed by the September-end, subject to regulatory approval.

“The combination of Plus500 with Playtech’s recently acquired TradeFX business will enable the combined business to maximise the market opportunity and product offering by utilising the strengths of both businesses,” Playtech said on Monday.

Plus500 is Playtech’s second acquisition of trading platforms.

The gambling technology company said earlier this year it would buy a majority stake in trading platform and payment services provider TradeFX for $224 million.

Sources told Reuters in May that Playtech was in talks to buy currency trading platform AvaTrade.

Playtech provides software used in sports betting and online casino and poker games and counts Betfair, William Hill and Paddy Power as its licensees. ($1 = 0.6539 pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)