July 3 UK Spreadbetting group Plus500 Ltd
said on Monday it expects full-year revenue and profit
to be "significantly ahead" of current market estimates, driven
by strong trading in its first half.
Shares in Plus500 rose as much as 9.72 percent to its
highest since November last year, before trading up about 9
percent at 595.6 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.
The company said trading exceeded its expectations with new
customer sign-ups and reduced average user acquisition cost
(AUAC), leading to a higher earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization margin compared to last year.
"The outcome of the year will be subject to the balance
between the benefit of the positive trading conditions... set
against the possible negative impact of the expected regulatory
changes in a number of our countries of operation," Plus500
said in a statement.
Regulators have been moving to tighten controls on the
fast-growing 3.5 billion pound ($4.56 billion) spreadbetting
industry.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in December
it had found evidence of poor conduct across the market over the
past six years and that people using the most popular product -
known as a contract for difference (CFD) - lost 2,200 pounds a
year on average.
CFDs allow people to bet on moves in share prices without
having to buy the underlying stock. Binary options are a bet on
whether a stock or other instrument will trade above or below a
set level in future.
Shares in Plus500 and rivals CMC Markets and IG
Group fell heavily after the FCA intervention.
The British watchdog last week said it would delay the
publication of its final rules as its proposals were broadly
similar to what the European Securities and Markets Authority
was discussing.
The European Union's markets watchdog said on Thursday it
was discussing a bloc-wide crackdown on "speculative products"
bought online by retail customers to bet on market moves.
"With new EU regulation unlikely to be enacted until H1'18,
there is clearly considerable upside risk to CY17 forecasts and
probably CY18 forecasts," Liberum analysts wrote in a note.
($1 = 0.7681 pounds)
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar and Noor Zainab Hussain in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)