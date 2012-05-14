FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 14, 2012 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-London junior share market Plus Markets eyes closure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Junior market plans “orderly closure” over six months

* Will help listed firms find alternative arrangements

* Shepherd Neame, Arsenal among firms quoted on market

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Plus Markets, the London stock exchange for small and fledgling companies, said on Monday it planned to shut down after failing to attract an acceptable takeover bid, potentially leaving around 150 firms without a market for their shares.

Plus Markets said it would help the companies whose shares are traded on its exchange, including London soccer club Arsenal and brewers Shepherd Neame and Adnams , find “suitable alternative arrangements”.

The loss-making group, which put itself up for sale in February, plans an “orderly closure” after suffering a drop in its cash reserves, it said on Monday.

“The regulated activities of the group will be wound down over a period of up to six months in order to minimise market disruption,” the company said in a statement.

Shepherd Neame said it was “considering a number of options to ensure shareholders have the ability to continue to trade shares with the appropriate level of transparency and disclosure”.

Plus Markets grew out of Ofex, an exchange for British small-cap stocks that required less regulation than the main London Stock Exchange or the LSE’s junior AIM market.

The company made a loss of 5.8 million pounds ($9.3 million) on revenue of 3 million pounds in 2010, its sixth consecutive loss-making year.

Shares in Plus Markets, which is itself listed on AIM, plunged over 70 percent to close at 0.08 pence on Monday, while Shepherd Neame’s Plus-quoted shares fell 1.4 percent to 690 pence.

