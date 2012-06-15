PLUS strikes tech deal as exchange hangs in balance

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - PLUS Markets Group, which faces shareholder dissent over the sale of its stock market to ICAP, has agreed the cut-price sale of its loss-making systems division to a start-up firm, marking the latest spin-off by the troubled British group.

PLUS said on Friday that Forum Trading Solutions, a company which provides off-the-shelf trading systems, had acquired PLUS Trading Solutions (PLUS-TS), its trading system unit.

The British exchange operator said in a regulatory filing it had agreed with Forum an initial consideration of 1 pound with a deferred payment of 281,250 pounds.

PLUS-TS is the technology supplier to PLUS Stock Exchange (PLUS-SX), the PLUS unit at the centre of a shareholder revolt over its proposed sale to broker ICAP.

“We are delighted to provide managed trading services to PLUS-SX, enabling a smooth operation going forward, in addition to offering our unique ‘exchange-in-a-box’ services to other trading venues,” said Hirander Misra, the non-executive chairman of Forum.

The sale to Forum marks the latest twist in the protracted break-up of PLUS Markets Group, which has seen PLUS shareholders and management clash over the sale of PLUS-SX to ICAP.

Amara Dhari Investments told the British exchange group on Thursday to sack its board representative, a supporter of the planned sale to ICAP, signalling PLUS’ second-largest shareholder’s plan to oppose the sale.

This came despite ICAP’s decision earlier on Thursday to hike its offer to 500,000 pounds ($780,000) from a nominal 1 pound in a last-ditch attempt to win over shareholders ahead of their vote on ICAP’s proposal on Monday.

The sale of PLUS-SX to ICAP, which requires the support shareholders with more than 50 percent of shares, will likely be decided by PLUS’s largest investors.

Close Brothers, which has 20 percent of PLUS shares, has backed the sale while Amara Dhari and other shareholders with a combined ownership of about one third of shares have opposed the ICAP plan.