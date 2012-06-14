ICAP raises PLUS bid to win over shareholders

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - ICAP, the world’s largest inter-dealer broker, has raised its offer for PLUS Stock Exchange to 500,000 pounds ($780,000) in a last-ditch attempt to win over shareholders.

ICAP said on Thursday it has raised its offer from the broker’s initial bid of 1 pound “to insulate shareholders from the costs of certain contractual payment triggered by the sale of PLUS”.

“ICAP has decided, after listening to the concerns expressed by PLUS Markets Group shareholders, to increase the purchase price for PLUS to 500,000 pounds,” the firm said in an emailed statement.

There has been growing opposition to the ICAP takeover from PLUS Markets Group (PMG) shareholders ahead of their vote on ICAP’s proposal on Monday.

PMG owners argued the ICAP plan “gives shareholders nothing but rewards obscenely PLUS directors and advisers”.

ICAP stressed on Thursday that British market regulator the Financial Services Authority will revoke PLUS’s exchange license if its deal is not struck by next Thursday.

PLUS said last Friday the proposed disposal to ICAP, which was agreed between PLUS management and the broker last month, remained “in the best interests of shareholders”.

ICAP’s takeover is central to the broker’s plan to move aggressively into futures trading for the first time and tackle the dominance of the NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse exchanges.

Analysts view the deal as a move by the broker to pay a cut price for PLUS’s exchange licence, a potentially attractive asset as global regulators look to force more of ICAP’s core over-the-counter derivatives markets to use exchanges.