UPDATE 2-ICAP set for futures as its adds PLUS exchange

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - ICAP has completed its contested takeover of PLUS Stock Exchange, a key strategic deal for the British broker as it gears up to challenge NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse by moving into futures trading.

The broker and PLUS Markets Group said on Thursday that they had completed the acquisition, which will net PLUS shareholders about 640,000 pounds ($1 million).

The deal, opposed by a group of shareholders, is important to ICAP, the world’s largest derivatives broker, because it wants to use the PLUS exchange as a platform to expand its futures and options trading business.

“ICAP is well positioned to leverage PLUS’s exchange status to offer new products and solutions for its customers, including, in time, listed derivatives,” the broker said last month.

ICAP has not previously owned an exchange licence, so the deal would mark a departure for the broker, which has focused historically on currency, bonds and complex derivatives that are traded bilaterally and not listed on an exchange.

A move into listed futures and options trading is aimed at challenging incumbent venues NYSE Euronext, which operates the London-based Liffe market, and Deutsche Boerse, which runs Frankfurt’s Eurex.

These two rivals have more than 90 percent of the trading activity in some European listed futures, which was the main reason why a proposed $7.4 billion merger between the firms was blocked by European competition authorities in February.

Liffe and Eurex dominate European futures partly because of technical constraints on new entrants through clearing and index licensing, argued Simmy Grewal, a senior analyst at research house Aite Group.

“Many venues have tried to break the monopoly in futures, but it has been a difficult nut to crack ... the closed environment related to product licences continues to make it challenging for a new entrant,” she said.

The European Commission plans regulatory reforms in the coming years to make the market more competitive - a move that should pave the way for new entrants such as ICAP.

Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank, said: “It is not clear at this stage how the proposed regulation on derivatives will play out, so ICAP have taken the opportunity to pick up a regulated exchange on the cheap, mindful that it could become strategically important as the changes take effect.”

The completion of the PLUS deal drew a line under a tense month in which some shareholders publicly opposed the sale, saying it offered hefty rewards for PLUS senior managers, who backed the trade, and little for investors.

The shareholder coup failed on Monday when 63.8 percent of investors voted in favour of selling the loss-making stock market to ICAP, clearing the path to Thursday’s completion of the deal.