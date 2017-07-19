LPC-SG provides loan for BC Partners’PlusServer buy

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Societe Generale has provided a leveraged loan financing backing private equity group BC Partners’ acquisition of German managed hosting provider PlusServer, banking sources said.

BC Partners agreed to buy PlusServer from US-based website domain name provider GoDaddy for €397m and is eyeing further acquisitions in the sector, it announced on July 18.

Societe Generale has provided a sole underwrite on the debt financing that will launch to investors for syndication in early September.

The all-senior financing is expected to total around €200m or around just over 5.0 times debt to Ebitda and is expected to be covenant-lite, one of the sources said.

At this size, it is set to be one of the smallest covenant-lite loans in Europe's leveraged loan market so far.

BC Partners declined to comment on the financing.

GoDaddy acquired PlusServer as part of its recent purchase of Host Europe Group for €1.69bn in April 2017. It said at the time it would explore further options for PlusServer, including a possible sale.

PlusServer, based in Cologne, had over 300 employees and generated around €100m of revenues last year. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)