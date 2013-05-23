FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of Ply Gem Holdings rise in market debut
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2013 / 2:05 PM / in 4 years

Shares of Ply Gem Holdings rise in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Ply Gem Holdings Inc, which makes building products for homes, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $1.5 billion, as investors tap into companies that cater to the recovering U.S. housing market.

The North Carolina-based company’s shares opened at $22.35 in their New York Stock Exchange debut, 6 percent above the IPO price of $21.

Ply Gem Holdings sold 15.8 million shares in the offering, raising $332 million, after pricing its offering above its planned $18 to $20 price range.

Private equity firm CI Capital Partners will hold 68.4 percent of the company after the offering if the underwriters exercise full rights to buy additional shares, Ply Gem said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company, which operates brands such as Ply Gem, Mastic Home Exteriors and Variform, makes customized fencing, windows, doors and other home exterior products.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.