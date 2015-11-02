PMC-Sierra says Microsemi's new bid not superior to Skyworks offer

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chipmaker PMC-Sierra Inc said Microsemi Corp’s latest stock and cash proposal is not superior to Skyworks Solutions Inc’s all-cash offer, which provides “more value certainty” to shareholders.

The company said volatility in the capital markets broadly, and semiconductor stocks specifically, adds a high level of uncertainty to the stock component of Microsemi’s offer.

The board of directors continue to recommend the amended and restated merger agreement with Skyworks to its shareholders, PMC said on Monday.

The bidding war started two weeks ago when Microsemi first offered to buy PMC-Sierra for about $2.2 billion, trumping a $2 billion offer from Skyworks Solutions, an Apple Inc supplier.

On Friday, Microsemi hiked its offer to buy PMC-Sierra to about $2.33 billion, topping a $2.27 billion bid from Skyworks Solutions in less than five hours after the latter raised its bid.

Microsemi’s cash-and-stock offer was worth the equivalent of $11.88 per share, pipping Skyworks’ cash offer of $11.60.

Santa Clara, California-based PMC-Sierra said a decline of 8 percent or more in Microsemi’s stock price from current levels would result in a nominal value for the Microsemi offer that is below Skyworks’s offer.