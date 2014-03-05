FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global economic growth eased in February -PMI
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

Global economic growth eased in February -PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Global economic growth eased last month as adverse weather conditions hit the service industry in the United States and Japan, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

JPMorgan’s Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with Markit, fell to 53.0 from January’s 54.0 but held above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction for the 17th month running.

“The global economy registered an unexpected slowdown in February. However, this appears to be the result of a number of temporary drags on service sector growth,” said David Hensley, a director at JPMorgan.

Its global services index sank to 52.5 from 53.8 but incoming new orders accelerated and firms built up a backlog of work, suggesting this month may be better.

A survey released on Monday showed global manufacturing growth accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly three years last month as the developed world outshone emerging markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.