Philip Morris asks for U.S. FDA nod to sell heated tobacco device

LONDON (Reuters) - Philip Morris International said on Friday it has applied for pre-market approval of its iQOS heated tobacco product with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The world's largest international tobacco maker, owner of the Marlboro brand, said that if the FDA grants its request, its U.S. affiliate, Altria Group, would be responsible for selling the device in the United States through a licensing agreement.

The device heats tobacco enough to create a vapour without burning it, which the company believes makes it less harmful than cigarettes.

It has so far sold more than 3 million iQOS devices in Japan. It began nationwide sales there in April last year after test marketing in major cities.

Philip Morris had stated that it planned to submit the U.S. approval application during the first quarter of 2017.