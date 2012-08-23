UPDATE 1-Limping German firms push economy closer to contraction

* PMI survey shows new orders from abroad drop at fastest in 3 yrs * Manufacturing sector shrinks for 6th month - PMI * German Q2 GDP slows to +0.3 pct on investment fall- Stats Office * Signs of slowdown narrow Merkel's room to manoeuvre in crisis By Sarah Marsh BERLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Germany's resilience to the economic crisis in Europe is waning with its firms suffering a fourth month of declining activity, suggesting the region's powerhouse economy could shrink in the third quarter. Orders from abroad for the country's goods, a mainstay of its economic strength, fell at the fastest rate in more than three years, business survey data released on Thursday showed. German economic growth had already slowed to 0.3 percent in the second quarter, not enough to save the euro zone from contracting, and a separate breakdown of gross domestic product data showed a sharp drop in investment by companies. The country's export markets beyond Europe are also showing signs of a slowdown, putting the onus policymakers to find a way to stabilise Europe's economy and keep nervous German consumers willing to spend. "The extent to which the manufacturing (purchasing managers index) probed into contraction territory suggests that overall GDP growth may well turn negative in the third quarter of 2012," said Timo Klein, an analyst at IHS Global. Signs of a slowdown in Germany could narrow Chancellor Angela Merkel's room to manoeuvre in finding a solution to the region's debt crisis by decreasing willingness in Europe's paymaster to contribute to bailouts. "For German Chancellor Merkel, today's growth numbers are not as comfortable as they might look as they complicate the next steps in the euro crisis," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski. Markit's private sector purchasing managers' index (PMI)dropped in August to a 38-month low last reached in early 2009 when Germany battled with the peak of the global financial crisis. The indices for both the manufacturing and services sectors were in shrinking territory, with the private sector overall contracting for the fourth month running. MANUFACTURING SECTOR SHRINKS Germany is known for its export-driven growth, and exports rose 2.5 percent in the second quarter, helping net trade add 0.3 percentage points to overall growth. But the euro crisis it hitting its biggest market. Roughly 40 percent of German exports go to its partners in the currency bloc and 60 percent to those in the broader European Union. "The safety net of richly filled order books and low inventories has become thinner very rapidly, not boding well for growth in the second half," said ING's Brzeski. Declining foreign demand for German products is hitting the manufacturing sector hardest. The PMI manufacturing index remained firmly in contraction for the sixth month in a row. Export orders fell at the fastest rate since April 2009. But the services sector also contracted in August, after growing in July. German industrial service provider Bilfinger Berger said this week some of its customers were calling off or postponing projects as a result of the downturn. Broadly declining orders and uncertainty over the euro crisis have prompted falls in investment. Gross capital investment declined 0.9 percent in the second quarter, subtracting 0.2 percentage points from growth, GDP data showed. "For three quarters German firms have been reducing capital investment at an ever increasing rate," said Dekabank's Andreas Scheuerle. "The consequences of the crisis could be even more evident in the third quarter. Export momentum will slow and growth could fall below zero." BUDGET SURPLUS Many economists are pinning their hopes on consumption rather than trade to power growth in the rest of the year, given low unemployment and interest rates, as well as wage rises. Private consumption and government spending rose 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent respectively in the second quarter. Even here, there are elements of doubt, with the poor economic backdrop feeding through to the labour market, which could dampen household spending. Industrial flagships ThyssenKrupp and Opel are reducing working hours due to weaker demand while Bosch announced it was in talks with workers over shortening hours. Berenberg Bank analyst Christian Schulz said that given the underlying solidity of the German economy, the outlook depended on how much states and the European Central Bank could reassure investors about the stability of the euro zone. "If the ECB action to be unveiled on 6 September succeeds in stabilising confidence in the euro, investment could resume quickly, given the favourable financing conditions," said Schulz. "With robust private consumption, the German economy could expand nicely again towards the end of the year." Separate data on Thursday showing Germany swung to a budget surplus worth 0.6 percent of GDP the first half of 2012 underscored the stark contrast between the euro zone's powerhouse economy and its periphery mired in deep recession and struggling with massive debt piles. Economists said that Berlin thus looked set to beats its forecast for a full-year 0.5 percent deficit, combining federal, state and local governments as well as security funds. "We have a positive surprise on the budget side," said Unicredit's Alexander Koch. "If things don't fall apart, we could close the year with a balance or even in surplus."