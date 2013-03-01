FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global manufacturing growth eased in Feb -PMI
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

Global manufacturing growth eased in Feb -PMI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Growth in global manufacturing eased to a modest pace last month, hampered by weaker showings in China, the euro zone and Britain, but supported by stronger growth in the United States, a business survey showed on Friday.

JPMorgan’s Global Manufacturing PMI, produced with research and supply management organisations, fell to 50.8 in February from 51.4 in January.

That was the third straight month the index has been above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The survey showed factories took on more workers last month to meet rising new orders.

Earlier data showed the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up to its fastest rate in over a year and a half in February as new orders continued to accelerate.

But European manufacturing appeared no closer to recovery last month while growth in Asia cooled, pointing to ongoing weakness in global demand.

The index combines survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.