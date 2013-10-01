FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global factory activity hits 27-month high
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

Global factory activity hits 27-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Global manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in 27 months in September but factories failed to take on new staff to match the upturn, a business survey showed on Tuesday.

JPMorgan’s Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 51.8 in September from August’s 51.6, its highest since June 2011 and holding above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction for the ninth month.

But an employment sub-index dipped to 50.3 from 50.5, suggesting firms barely increased staffing.

Growth tended to be centred on the developed world, JPMorgan said, and earlier data showed euro zone factory activity grew for the third month running in September, although the growth rate eased, as it did in Britain.

The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded last month at its fastest pace in almost 2-1/2 years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.