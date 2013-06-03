Activity at Swiss factories expands more than expected in May

* Index rise to 52.2 points versus forecast of 50.9

* Order books, delivery times rise

* Points to moderate Swiss economic growth- PMI authors

ZURICH, June 3 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s manufacturing sector expanded for the second month in a row in May, beating even the most optimistic forecast, with a rise in the backlog of orders pointing to further growth in coming months.

The Swiss purchasing managers’ index, a snapshot of the health of the manufacturing sector, rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.2 points in May from 50.2 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday.

That reading beat expectations for 50.9 points, and was above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction for the second month in a row.

“With order books growing fatter again we expect to see a further increase in output in the coming months, which reinforces our forecast for Swiss economic growth this year, even if only moderate,” said the study’s authors, the Swiss SVME purchasing managers’ association and Credit Suisse.

The PMI reading added to a string of recent positive data from Switzerland. On Friday, the KOF leading indicator suggested the economy would gain momentum over the next six months after growing more than expected in the first quarter.

The prospects for Switzerland’s manufacturing sector are closely linked to the fortunes of the euro zone, its biggest trading partner, which has struggled to shake off recession, although recent data suggests improving business sentiment.

“There was a slightly better PMI in Europe in the last couple of days and the IFO was better and this is reflected in the Swiss PMI,” said Sarasin economist Alessandro Bee.

Still, companies seemed surprised by the strength of demand in May and were forced to deplete stocks to meet orders.

The sub-index on the backlog of orders also rose to 53.4 points, while the delivery times subcomponent rose to its highest level since 2011, reflecting a high level of capacity utilisation.

However the PMI authors noted that the employment sub-index declined to 48.8 points in May, suggesting companies were not optimistic enough about the outlook to add to their headcount. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Toby Chopra)