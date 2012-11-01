TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 46.1 in Oct.

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers' index rose to a seasonally adjusted 46.1 points in October from 43.6 points in the previous month, data showed on Thursday. The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse. KEY FIGURES (in points, seasonally adjusted) Oct 12 Sept 12 Oct 11 PMI 46.1 43.6 47.7 NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value below 50 signals a contraction. For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here .BusinessCycle FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: MEDIAN 44.5 LOW 43.9 HIGH 45.8 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...