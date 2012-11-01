FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 46.1 in Oct.
November 1, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 46.1 in Oct.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers'
index rose to a seasonally adjusted 46.1 points in October from
43.6 points in the previous month, data showed on Thursday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)   
    
             Oct 12      Sept 12     Oct 11
 PMI         46.1        43.6        47.7
  
    
    NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
 MEDIAN      44.5
 LOW         43.9
 HIGH        45.8
 
        
    BACKGROUND
