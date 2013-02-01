FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 52.5 in Jan
#Switzerland Market Report
February 1, 2013

TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 52.5 in Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers'
index rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.5 points in January from
a revised 49.2 points in the previous month, data showed on
Friday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted) 
    
             Jan '13     Dec '12      Jan '12
 PMI         52.5        49.2 (49.5)  47.8
 * Number in brackets represents figure as originally reported.
    
    
    NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters
3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
    
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
 MEDIAN      50.5
 LOW         50.1
 HIGH        50.5
        
    BACKGROUND
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
