TABLE-Swiss PMI falls to 50.8 in Feb
#Switzerland Market Report
March 1, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Swiss PMI falls to 50.8 in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers'
index fell to a seasonally adjusted 50.8 points in February from
52.5 points in the previous month, data showed on Friday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)
      
             Feb '13  Jan '13   Feb '12
 PMI         50.8     52.5        48.9
    
    NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters
3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
    
here
 
.BusinessCycle
    
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
 MEDIAN      52.2
 LOW         51.2
 HIGH        53.5
        
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
