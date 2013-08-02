FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss PMI rises more than expected in July
#Switzerland Market Report
August 2, 2013

TABLE-Swiss PMI rises more than expected in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers'
index rose to a seasonally adjusted 57.4 points in July, its
highest level since May 2011, from 51.9 points in the previous
month, data showed on Friday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)    
    
             JULY '13    JUNE '13    JULY '12
 PMI         57.4        51.9        48.2
    
    
    NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters
3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
    
here
 
.BusinessCycle
    
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
 MEDIAN      52.5
 LOW         49.7
 HIGH        53.5
 
        
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
