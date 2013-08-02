TABLE-Swiss PMI rises more than expected in July

ZURICH, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers' index rose to a seasonally adjusted 57.4 points in July, its highest level since May 2011, from 51.9 points in the previous month, data showed on Friday. The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse. KEY FIGURES (in points, seasonally adjusted) JULY '13 JUNE '13 JULY '12 PMI 57.4 51.9 48.2 NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value below 50 signals a contraction. For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here .BusinessCycle FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: MEDIAN 52.5 LOW 49.7 HIGH 53.5 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...