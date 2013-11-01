FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss PMI down at 54.2 in October
November 1, 2013 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss PMI down at 54.2 in October

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers'
index fell to a seasonally adjusted 54.2 points in October from
55.3 points in the previous month, data showed on Friday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)    
    
             OCT '13     SEPT '13    OCT '12
 PMI         54.2        55.3        46.4
 
 Sub-indices                  m/m
                           change
                           in pts
 Production         56.9     -2.0
 Orderbook          56.2     -2.3
 Purchasing         54.1      1.5
 volume                   
 Purchasing         53.8     -0.1
 prices                   
 Delivery times     53.5     -0.2
 Stocks             45.9      2.6
 purchased                
 Sales stocks       47.8      1.4
 Employment         52.4     -0.8
 
    NOTE - The indices are calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    * "The procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) gave up
its September gains and dropped by 1.1 points in October. At
54.2 points, it nevertheless closed in the growth zone for the
seventh month in a row."
    * "In this way, industrial activity has continued its bumpy
recovery since spring 2013, with each rise in the index followed
by a decline the next month. In October, the decline was due to
the drop in the "output" and "backlog of orders" subindices."  
    
    
    NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters
3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
    
here
 
.BusinessCycle
    
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
 MEDIAN      55.5
 LOW         54.4
 HIGH        56.5
 
        
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
