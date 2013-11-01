TABLE-Swiss PMI down at 54.2 in October

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers' index fell to a seasonally adjusted 54.2 points in October from 55.3 points in the previous month, data showed on Friday. The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse. KEY FIGURES (in points, seasonally adjusted) OCT '13 SEPT '13 OCT '12 PMI 54.2 55.3 46.4 Sub-indices m/m change in pts Production 56.9 -2.0 Orderbook 56.2 -2.3 Purchasing 54.1 1.5 volume Purchasing 53.8 -0.1 prices Delivery times 53.5 -0.2 Stocks 45.9 2.6 purchased Sales stocks 47.8 1.4 Employment 52.4 -0.8 NOTE - The indices are calculated on the basis of a monthly survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value below 50 signals a contraction. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT * "The procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) gave up its September gains and dropped by 1.1 points in October. At 54.2 points, it nevertheless closed in the growth zone for the seventh month in a row." * "In this way, industrial activity has continued its bumpy recovery since spring 2013, with each rise in the index followed by a decline the next month. In October, the decline was due to the drop in the "output" and "backlog of orders" subindices." NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value below 50 signals a contraction. For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here .BusinessCycle FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: MEDIAN 55.5 LOW 54.4 HIGH 56.5 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...