TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 56.5 in Nov
#Switzerland Market Report
December 2, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 56.5 in Nov

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers'
index rose to a seasonally adjusted 56.5 points in November from
54.2 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)
    
    
             Nov '13     Oct '13     Nov '12
 PMI         56.5        54.2        48.2
 
 Sub-indices                          m/m change
                                          in pts
 Production                    58.0          1.0
 Orderbook                     61.2          5.0
 Purchasing volume             55.0          0.9
 Purchasing prices             55.0          1.2
 Delivery times                51.2         -2.4
 Stocks purchased              47.0          1.1
 Sales stocks                  45.9         -1.8
 Employment                    56.3          3.8
 
    NOTE - The indices are calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    * "A glance at the subindices of the PMI survey suggests
that although demand is recovering rapidly, setbacks are
possible at any time."
    * "The PMI survey (...) supports the hypothesis frequently
cited in anecdotal terms that the trend towards more 'just in
time production' and much more short-term orders has accelerated
considerably due to the financial crisis and the harsh recession
of 2009."
    * "This makes it more difficult for industrial enterprises
to plan investments, which is likely to result in weaker
investment behavior. The present recovery should therefore prove
weaker than might be expected on the basis of demand."

    
    MARKET REACTION
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
 MEDIAN      55.0
 LOW         54.0
 HIGH        56.5
 
    
    BACKGROUND
