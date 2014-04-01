FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss PMI falls to 54.4 in March
#Switzerland Market Report
April 1, 2014

TABLE-Swiss PMI falls to 54.4 in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers'
index fell to a seasonally adjusted 54.4 points in March from
57.6 points in the previous month, data showed on Tuesday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)
    
    
             MARCH '14   FEB '14     MARCH '13
 PMI         54.4        57.6        49.2
 
    
    
    NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters
3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
    
here
 
.BusinessCycle
    
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
 MEDIAN      56.7
 LOW         56.5
 HIGH        57.6
 
        
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

