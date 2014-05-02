FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 55.8 points in April
May 2, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 55.8 points in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 2 (Reuter) - The Swiss purchasing managers'
index rose to a seasonally adjusted 55.8 points in April from
54.4 points in the previous month, data showed on Friday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)
    
    
             APRIL 14    MARCH 14    APRIL 13
 PMI         55.8        54.4        50.2
 
    
    
    NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters
3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
    
here
 
.BusinessCycle
    
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
 MEDIAN      55.5
 LOW         54.1
 HIGH        56.0
 
        
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

