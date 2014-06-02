FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss PMI falls to 52.5 in May
#Switzerland Market Report
June 2, 2014

TABLE-Swiss PMI falls to 52.5 in May

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ZURICH, June 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers'
index fell to a seasonally adjusted 52.5 points in May, its
lowest level since June 2013, from 55.8 points in the previous
month, data showed on Monday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the index to fall
slightly to 55.0 points. 
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)       
             May '14     April '14   May '13
 PMI         52.5        55.8        51.6
      NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
 Sub-indices                          m/m change
                                          in pts
 Production                    56.0         -2.1
 Orderbook                     50.8         -8.9
 Purchasing volume             46.6        -10.1
 Purchasing prices             48.3          4.1
 Delivery times                54.8         -1.2
 Stocks purchased              49.3         -0.4
 Sales stocks                  50.8          2.7
 Employment                    50.8          0.7
    
    KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    * "Swiss industry is clearly losing momentum in line with
the global trend following a strong start to the year."
    * "The backlog of orders remained virtually unchanged on the
previous month in May, with the corresponding subindex losing
8.9 points and closing only just within the growth zone at 50.8
points. At the same time, companies purchased less and hardly
hired any new staff, which would indicate skepticism concerning
the future development."
    
    For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement
3000 Xtra users can click on:    
    
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
 MEDIAN      55.0
 LOW         54.0
 HIGH        56.2
       
    BACKGROUND
