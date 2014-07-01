TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 54 in June

ZURICH, July 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers' index rose to a seasonally adjusted 54 points in June from 52.5 points in the previous month, data showed on Tuesday. The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse. KEY FIGURES (in points, seasonally adjusted) JUNE 14 MAY 14 JUNE 13 PMI 54 52.5 51.4 NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value below 50 signals a contraction. Sub-indices m/m change in pts Production 53.6 -2.4 Orderbook 58.9 8.1 Purchasing 52.8 6.3 volume Purchasing 50.6 2.3 prices Delivery times 57.1 2.3 Stocks 46.4 -2.9 purchased Sales stocks 50.0 -0.7 Employment 48.4 -2.3 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT: * "The rise in the index of 1.4 points on the previous month was attributable to an increase in the backlog of orders and suppliers' delivery times subindices and hence two subindices that provide a direct indication of future performance." "Thanks to an increase of 8.1 points to 58.9 points, the backlog of orders subindex once again closed well above the growth threshold of 50 points so that rises in production can be expected in the next few months. "Suppliers' delivery times also climbed upwards within the growth zone (by 2.3 points to 57.1 points) - the longer delivery times are a reflection of sound capacity utilization. However, production has lost some momentum, although at 53.6 points the corresponding subindex closed within the growth zone for the twentieth month in succession. "There was little movement to be observed in terms of stocks, with stocks of finished goods remaining unchanged and stocks of purchases declining slightly again (stocks of purchases: 46.4 points). The latter is an indication that production proved stronger than planned. The bad news for the June PMI is that the "employment" subindex has slid below the growth threshold (48.4 points) - clearly the labor market recovery in industry remains fragile." For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here .BusinessCycle FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: MEAN 52.8 LOW 51.3 HIGH 54.5 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...