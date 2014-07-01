FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 54 in June
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 1, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 54 in June

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ZURICH, July 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers'
index rose to a seasonally adjusted 54 points in June from 52.5
points in the previous month, data showed on Tuesday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)    
    
             JUNE 14     MAY 14      JUNE 13
 PMI         54          52.5        51.4
  
    
    NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    
 Sub-indices                  m/m change
                                  in pts
 Production           53.6          -2.4
 Orderbook            58.9           8.1
 Purchasing           52.8           6.3
 volume                     
 Purchasing           50.6           2.3
 prices                     
 Delivery times       57.1           2.3
 Stocks               46.4          -2.9
 purchased                  
 Sales stocks         50.0          -0.7
 Employment           48.4          -2.3
    
  KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT:
    * "The rise in the index of 1.4 points on the previous month
was attributable to an increase in the backlog of orders and
suppliers' delivery times subindices and hence two subindices
that provide a direct indication of future performance."
    "Thanks to an increase of 8.1 points to 58.9 points, the
backlog of orders subindex once again closed well above the
growth threshold of 50 points so that rises in production can be
expected in the next few months. 
    "Suppliers' delivery times also climbed upwards within the
growth zone (by 2.3 points to 57.1 points) - the longer delivery
times are a reflection of sound capacity utilization. However,
production has lost some momentum, although at 53.6 points the
corresponding subindex closed within the growth zone for the
twentieth month in succession. 
    "There was little movement to be observed in terms of
stocks, with stocks of finished goods remaining unchanged and
stocks of purchases declining slightly again (stocks of
purchases: 46.4 points). The latter is an indication that
production proved stronger than planned. The bad news for the
June PMI is that the "employment" subindex has slid below the
growth threshold (48.4 points) - clearly the labor market
recovery in industry remains fragile."
    
      For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement
Reuters 
3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
    
here
 
.BusinessCycle
    
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
 MEAN        52.8
 LOW         51.3
 HIGH        54.5
 
        
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.