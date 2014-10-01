FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss PMI falls to 50.4 in September
#Switzerland Market Report
October 1, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss PMI falls to 50.4 in September

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers'
index fell to a seasonally adjusted 50.4 points in September
from 52.9 points in the previous month, data showed on
Wednesday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)    
    
             Sep '14     Aug '14     Sep '13
 PMI         50.4        52.9        55.4
  
    
    NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    
 Sub-indices                  m/m change
                                  in pts
 Production           54.3          -0.9
 Orderbook            49.6          -0.3
 Purchasing           48.9          -2.7
 volume                     
 Purchasing           50.5          -1.1
 prices                     
 Delivery times       51.6          -2.8
 Stocks               46.5          -8.9
 purchased                  
 Sales stocks         52.3          -2.2
 Employment           47.8          -4.6
    
  KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT:
    * "Compared with the previous month the index fell by 2.5
points, thereby reflecting a slowdown in the industrial
momentum."
    * "While thinner order books are suggesting lower production
increases in the future, a contracting workforce and a reduction
in stocks of primary products are signs of decreased confidence
among companies."
    * "Rays of light in September came from production, which
continues to rise and the ongoing increase in suppliers'
delivery times that are generally taken as an indicator of
capacity utilization."
    
      For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement
Reuters 
3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
    
here
 
.BusinessCycle
    
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
 MEDIAN      52.0
 LOW         51.8
 HIGH        53.5
 
        
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on...  
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

