TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 55.3 in Oct
#Switzerland Market Report
November 3, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 55.3 in Oct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers'
index rose to a seasonally adjusted 55.3 points in October from
50.4 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)    
    
             Oct '14     Sept '14    Oct '13
 PMI         55.3        50.4        55.4
  
    
    NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    
 Sub-indices                  m/m change
                                  in pts
 Production           62.6           8.3
 Orderbook            56.7           7.2
 Purchasing           53.7           4.9
 volume                     
 Purchasing           55.4           4.9
 prices                     
 Delivery times       52.7           1.0
 Stocks               41.3          -5.1
 purchased                  
 Sales stocks         43.7          -8.6
 Employment           53.1           5.4
    
  KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT:
    * "The procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index closed October
4.9 points up on the previous month at 55.3 points. The index is
therefore well above the growth threshold of 50 points again and
at its highest level since April."
    * "Following two consecutive months below the growth
threshold, the "backlog of orders" subindex closed back in the
growth zone in October thanks to a rise of 7.2 points to 56.7
points."
    
    BACKGROUND
