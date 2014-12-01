FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss PMI edges lower to 52.1 in Nov
#Switzerland Market Report
December 1, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss PMI edges lower to 52.1 in Nov

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers'
index fell to a seasonally adjusted 52.1 points in November from
55.3 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday.
    The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
    
    KEY FIGURES
    (in points, seasonally adjusted)    
    
             Nov 2014    Oct 2014    Nov 2013
 PMI         52.1        55.3        56.5
  
    
    NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly 
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value 
below 50 signals a contraction.
    
    
 Sub-indices                  m/m change
                                  in pts
 Production           51.3         -11.4
 Orderbook            50.0          -6.7
 Purchasing           49.1          -4.7
 volume                     
 Purchasing           51.1          -4.3
 prices                     
 Delivery times       55.6           2.9
 Stocks               48.5           7.2
 purchased                  
 Sales stocks         43.7           0.0
 Employment           55.5           2.3
    
  KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT:
    * "Although the recovery of the industrial economy seems to
have lost momentum slightly, it nevertheless held up. It is
probably thanks to the continuous recovery trend that industry
is now creating new jobs again."
    * "A smoothing of the monthly fluctuations reveals that
since the summer the PMI has been closing at an average of 53.0
points and therefore somewhat lower than in the first half of
the year (average: 55.1 points)."


    
      For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement
    FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:        
    
 MEDIAN      54.5
 LOW         52.3
 HIGH        55.3
 
        
    BACKGROUND
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
