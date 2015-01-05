TABLE-Swiss PMI rises to 54.0 in December

ZURICH, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers' index rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.0 points in December from 52.1 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday. The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse. KEY FIGURES (in points, seasonally adjusted) Dec 2014 Nov 2014 Dec 2013 PMI 54.0 52.1 55.0 NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value below 50 signals a contraction. Sub-indices m/m change in pts Production 56.3 5.1 Orderbook 54.9 4.9 Purchasing 51.9 2.8 volume Purchasing 49.3 -1.8 prices Delivery times 56.8 1.3 Stocks 46.7 -1.9 purchased Sales stocks 48.7 5.0 Employment 51.1 -4.3 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT: * "The PMI ended the year pretty much at its prior-year level and the long-term average of 53.9 points. The outlook for 2015 is therefore cautiously optimistic." * "Order books are pleasingly full and the "backlog of orders" subindex closed December at a slightly above average level of 54.9 points. The "employment" subindex also ended the year in positive territory thereby pointing towards a slight increase in staff number at companies." For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here .BusinessCycle FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: MEDIAN LOW HIGH BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...