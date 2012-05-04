TABLE-Global All-Industry output index at 52.2 in April

May 4 (Reuters) - Following are details of the JPMorgan Global Purchasing All-Industry Output Index for April. GLOBAL SERVICES PMI PMI Jobs Orders Inp Prc Mar 55.0 52.9 54.8 58.6 Apr 52.0 52.1 51.7 54.3 GLOBAL COMPOSITE PMI PMI Orders Jobs Inp Prc Mar 54.4 53.9 52.5 58.2 Apr 52.2 51.7 51.9 54.8 The indicator, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organisations, combines survey data from around 20 countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.