TABLE-Global All-Industry output index at 52.1 in May

June 5 (Reuters) - Following are details of the JPMorgan Global Purchasing All-Industry Output Index for May. GLOBAL SERVICES PMI PMI Jobs Orders Inp Prc Apr 52.0 52.1 51.7 54.3 May 52.5 50.5 52.4 52.1 GLOBAL COMPOSITE PMI PMI Orders Jobs Inp Prc Apr 52.3 51.7 51.9 54.8 May 52.1 52.1 50.7 51.6 The indicator, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organisations, combines survey data from around 20 countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.