FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Global All-Industry output index at 52.1 in May
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Global All-Industry output index at 52.1 in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Following are details of the JPMorgan Global Purchasing
All-Industry Output Index for May.	
 GLOBAL SERVICES                                    
 PMI                                       
          PMI       Jobs        Orders     Inp Prc
 Apr        52.0       52.1       51.7       54.3
 May        52.5       50.5       52.4       52.1
                                               
 GLOBAL COMPOSITE PMI                               
          PMI       Orders      Jobs       Inp Prc
 Apr        52.3       51.7       51.9       54.8
 May        52.1       52.1       50.7       51.6
 	
	
    The indicator, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply 
management organisations, combines survey data from around 20 
countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France,
Britain, China and Russia.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.