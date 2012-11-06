FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World economy slows heading into year-end -PMIs
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

World economy slows heading into year-end -PMIs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The world economy slowed in October, dragged back mainly by a shrinking manufacturing sector, a business survey showed on Tuesday.

JPMorgan’s Global All-Industry Output Index fell in October to 51.3 from September’s 52.4, although it stayed above the 50 mark dividing growth from contraction.

“The start of the final quarter has seen global economic growth continue to track at a below long-run trend pace,” said David Hensley, director of global economics coordination at JPMorgan.

“A contracting manufacturing sector remains the main drag, while the larger service sector remains on a subdued expansion path.”

The global services index also fell to 52.1 from September’s 53.8, although it still signalled expansion for a 39th straight month.

“Although rates of growth in both output and new orders lost momentum, companies were sufficiently encouraged to raise employment for the second time in the past three months,” said Hensley.

JPMorgan said the euro zone remained the biggest setback for the world’s services economy, after data earlier on Tuesday confirmed a steep downturn for the currency zone’s biggest economies.

For a table, see:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.