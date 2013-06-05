Global economic growth gained momentum in May -PMIs

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Global economic activity picked up steam in May after output rose from both services and manufacturing firms, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

The Global Total Output Index, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organisations, rose to 53.1 in May from 51.9, spending its 46th month above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.

The PMI was lifted by increased output in the United States, Japan, Britain and India but the euro zone remained in a protracted downturn, JPMorgan said.

New business came in at the fastest pace since February, leading to rising employment levels.

A Global Services Index rose to a five-month high of 53.7 last month from 52.1.

Activity in the vast U.S. services sector picked up slightly in May, though growth was still lackluster and a measure of employment fell to its lowest level in close to a year, an Institute for Supply Management report showed.

Europe’s economic woes eased slightly last month, helped by a surge in British services business and signs the downturn in the euro zone is starting to ease, earlier surveys showed.

Global manufacturing only grew marginally last month but with new orders coming in at a faster pace than in April, conditions should improve, a sister survey showed on Monday.

The index combines survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.