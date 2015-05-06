FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global business growth eased in April as prices rise -PMI
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Global business growth eased in April as prices rise -PMI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Global business growth eased in April as companies raised prices at their fastest rate since September, but they still hired more people than in any month for nearly a year, a survey showed on Wednesday.

JPMorgan’s Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with Markit, fell to 54.2 in April from March’s 54.8. It has been above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction since October 2012.

“The April PMI data signal that the global economy is maintaining a solid rate of expansion. The ongoing recovery in jobs should also aid with achieving faster growth in coming months,” said Joseph Lupton, senior economist at JPMorgan.

Suggesting businesses were optimistic about future growth the employment sub-index jumped to 52.5 from 52.0. The last time it was higher was in June 2014.

A global PMI covering the service industry dipped to 54.9 from 55.2. World manufacturing activity increased at its slowest pace in nearly two years, figures on Monday showed.

The indicator combines survey data from around 20 countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.

Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.