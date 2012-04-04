FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Global All-Industry output index at 54.6 in March
#Market News
April 4, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Global All-Industry output index at 54.6 in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Following are details of the JPMorgan Global Purchasing
All-Industry Output Index for March.	
    	
 GLOBAL SERVICES                                    
 PMI                                       
          PMI       Jobs        Orders     Inp Prc
 Feb        56.3       52.4       55.6       60.3
 March      55.2       53.0       55.0       58.6
                                               
 GLOBAL COMPOSITE PMI                               
          PMI       Orders      Jobs       Inp Prc
 Feb        55.4       54.6       52.1       59.4
 March      54.6       54.1       52.6       58.2
 	
    The indicator, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply 
management organisations, combines survey data from around 20 
countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France,
Britain, China and Russia.

