TABLE-Global All-Industry output index at 54.6 in March

April 4 (Reuters) - Following are details of the JPMorgan Global Purchasing All-Industry Output Index for March. GLOBAL SERVICES PMI PMI Jobs Orders Inp Prc Feb 56.3 52.4 55.6 60.3 March 55.2 53.0 55.0 58.6 GLOBAL COMPOSITE PMI PMI Orders Jobs Inp Prc Feb 55.4 54.6 52.1 59.4 March 54.6 54.1 52.6 58.2 The indicator, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organisations, combines survey data from around 20 countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.