TABLE-Global All-Industry output index at 50.6 in June

July 5 (Reuters) - Following are details of the JPMorgan Global Purchasing All-Industry Output Index for June. GLOBAL SERVICES PMI PMI Jobs Orders Inp Prc May 52.5 50.4 52.4 52.0 June 50.6 51.1 51.4 51.0 GLOBAL COMPOSITE PMI PMI Orders Jobs Inp Prc May 52.1 52.2 50.7 51.6 June 50.3 50.5 51.1 49.4 The indicator, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organisations, combines survey data from around 20 countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.