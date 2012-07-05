FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-Global All-Industry output index at 50.6 in June
July 5, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-TABLE-Global All-Industry output index at 50.6 in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Following are details of the JPMorgan Global Purchasing
All-Industry Output Index for June.
  
 GLOBAL SERVICES                                    
 PMI                                       
          PMI       Jobs        Orders     Inp Prc
 May        52.5       50.4       52.4       52.0
 June       50.6       51.1       51.4       51.0
                                               
 GLOBAL COMPOSITE PMI                               
          PMI       Orders      Jobs       Inp Prc
 May        52.1       52.2       50.7       51.6
 June       50.3       50.5       51.1       49.4
 

    The indicator, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply 
management organisations, combines survey data from around 20 
countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France,
Britain, China and Russia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
