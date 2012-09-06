FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Global all-industry output index falls to 51.1 in Aug
September 6, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Global all-industry output index falls to 51.1 in Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Following are details of the JPMorgan
Global Purchasing All-Industry Output Index for August.
    
    GLOBAL SERVICES PMI
   
         PMI      Jobs       Orders    Inp Prc  Backlo
                                                s
 July     52.6      49.7       51.0     54.0     46.2
 August   52.3      51.4       50.9     58.2     49.0
   
    GLOBAL COMPOSITE PMI
    
         PMI      Orders     Jobs      Inp Prc
 July     51.7      50.0       49.6     51.7
 August   51.1      49.9       51.0     56.0
   
    The indicator, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply
management organisations, combines survey data from around 20
countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France,
Britain, China and Russia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
