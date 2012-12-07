FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's PNB Housing to raise 4 bln rupees via dual tranche bonds
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 7, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

India's PNB Housing to raise 4 bln rupees via dual tranche bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - India’s PNB Housing Finance Ltd, a unit of Punjab National Bank, plans to raise 4 billion rupees ($73.94 million) via dual tranche bonds, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The company will raise funds through 10-year bonds at 9 percent semi-annual coupon and 10-year tier 2 bonds at 9.10 percent semi-annual coupon, the sources said.

Axis Bank, A.K. Capital, Trust Capital, Darashaw, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are the arrangers to the deal, the sources said. ($1 = 54.0950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.