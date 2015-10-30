PNB Housing Finance hires banks for $385 mln IPO - IFR

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - PNB Housing Finance Ltd has hired banks including Barclays, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley for a 25 billion rupees (about $385 million) initial public offering, IFR reported on Friday, citing two sources close to transaction.

Indian investment banks Kotak and JM Financial will also advise PNB Housing in the planned IPO, slated for the first half of 2016, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

State-run Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS) owns a 51 percent stake in PNB Housing, while Carlyle Group owns the remainder.