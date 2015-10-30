FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's PNB Housing Finance hires banks for $385 mln IPO - IFR
October 30, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

India's PNB Housing Finance hires banks for $385 mln IPO - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - India’s PNB Housing Finance Ltd has hired banks including Barclays, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley for a 25 billion rupees (about $385 million) initial public offering, IFR reported on Friday, citing two sources close to transaction.

Indian investment banks Kotak and JM Financial will also advise PNB Housing in the planned IPO, slated for the first half of 2016, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

Indian state-run Punjab National Bank owns a 51 percent stake in PNB Housing, while Carlyle Group owns the remainder. (Reporting by S. Anuradha; Editing by Anand Basu)

