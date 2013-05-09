FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Punjab National Bank Q4 net down 21 pct
May 9, 2013 / 6:42 AM / in 4 years

India's Punjab National Bank Q4 net down 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Punjab National Bank (PNB), India’s No. 2 state-owned bank, on Thursday posted a 20.6 percent fall in net profit for the quarter ended March, dragged down by higher provisions for bad loans.

The bank posted a profit of 11.3 billion rupees ($208.77 million)($) for the January-March period compared with 14.2 billion rupees a year earlier. Net interest income rose 14.2 percent during the quarter. Non-performing loans at the bank rose to 4.27 percent from 2.93 percent a year ago.

Earlier this month, PNB’s state-owned rival Canara Bank posted a 12.6 percent fall in net profit. Smaller lenders Allahabad Bank and UCO Bank saw net profit fall about 68 and 80 percent respectively.

Government-owned lenders, exposed to the beleaguered state electricity boards, troubled power and infrastructure projects, and several other debt-laden firms, have pledged to boost recovery efforts and reign in defaults.

$1 = 54.1275 Indian rupees Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

