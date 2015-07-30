FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PNC must face predatory lending class action
July 30, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

PNC must face predatory lending class action

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s bid to decertify a class of roughly 22,000 borrowers who sued over alleged predatory mortgage lending by a Virginia bank that PNC acquired in 2007.

The decision by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia lets borrowers press claims alleging violations of federal racketeering and truth-in-lending laws, and follows that court’s rejection of two prior settlements in 2005 and 2010.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IblWvI

