PNC must face predatory lending class action

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s bid to decertify a class of roughly 22,000 borrowers who sued over alleged predatory mortgage lending by a Virginia bank that PNC acquired in 2007.

The decision by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia lets borrowers press claims alleging violations of federal racketeering and truth-in-lending laws, and follows that court’s rejection of two prior settlements in 2005 and 2010.

