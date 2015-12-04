FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PNC appeals $289 mln judgment in funeral plan fraud lawsuit
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
December 4, 2015 / 12:48 AM / 2 years ago

PNC appeals $289 mln judgment in funeral plan fraud lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Dec 3 -

PNC Bank has asked a federal appeals court to overturn a $289 million judgment awarded for the bank’s alleged role in a multistate fraud involving prepaid funeral contracts.

The notice of appeal, filed on Wednesday with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, came after a federal court in St. Louis, Missouri, last month denied PNC’s motion for a new trial, rejecting the bank’s argument that the jury was prejudiced by several errors made by the court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NtcFAL

