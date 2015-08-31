PNC prevails in Illinois lawsuit over mortgage modifications

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action accusing PNC Bank of defrauding Illinois consumers by making false promises to modify their mortgage loans, saying the bank did not engage in unfair practices under state law.

In an order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Joan Lefkow said PNC could have been more clear and expeditious in handling applications to modify loans, but it did not violate the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act. PNC was represented by lawyers at BuckleySandler.

