MOVES-PNC names Joseph Guyaux as CEO of mortgage unit

Dec 8 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc appointed senior vice chairman and chief risk officer Joseph Guyaux as president and chief executive of PNC Mortgage.

Joseph Rockey, executive vice president, will become chief risk officer. He currently leads the enterprise risk management team and the Basel office within the company’s risk management organization.

Guyaux, who has worked with PNC for 42 years, will succeed Todd Chamberlain, effective Jan. 31, the company said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)