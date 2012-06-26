FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PNC settles overdraft fee case for $90 mln
June 26, 2012

PNC settles overdraft fee case for $90 mln

June 26 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc , one of the 10 largest U.S. banks, has agreed to pay $90 million to settle lawsuits accusing it of charging excessive overdraft fees.

The Pittsburgh-based lender joined Bank of America Corp , JPMorgan Chase & Co and several smaller banks in settling litigation over the fees, which are typically assessed when customers overdraw their checking accounts by using debit cards.

The settlement was reached on Monday, and made public on Tuesday. It requires court approval.

